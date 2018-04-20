Image example Di question now na who go replace Wenger for Arsenal

Arsene Wenger don ready to leave Arsenal afta over 20-years wey im don coach di club.

Di Frenchman go leave a year before im latest contract go expire.

Di Gunners dey sixth for table for di league and dem dey set not to qualify for di Champions League for di second straight season.

Wenger, 68, win three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

Arsène Wenger Arsenal Coach 22 seasons na im e don manage Arsenal 3 English Premier League titles

7 FA Cup

7 Community Shields

3 Premier League Manager of the Season awards Getty Images

"I dey grateful say dem allow me serve di club for so many ogbonge years," Wenger talk. "I manage di club wit all my heart."

Arsenal big oga Stan Kroenke wey get plenty shares for di club say dis announcement na "one of di most difficult days wey im don get for all im years for sport."

Im follow add say one of di main reason wey make am buy share for Arsenal na because of how Arsene take manage Arsenal both for pitch and outside am.

Image copyright Laurence Griffiths Image example Arsenal go face Atletico Madrid for di Europa League semi-finals, wit di first leg on Thursday

"Nobody go fit match im stay for such a long period wit that kind consistency."

1 October 1996 nai dem bin appoint Wenger and im be di coach wey don stay well well wit one club currently. Im don handle a record of 823 games.

But some Arsenal fans for di last two years don dey pray make di coach comot sake of dia poor league performances.

Dem dey 33 points behind champions Manchester City, wey get 87 points and di same numba na im dem dey use pass bottom club West Brom, wey get 21.

Arsenal finish outside di top four last season for di first time since Wenger don dey coach di club, and now dem dey 14 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, wit five matches wey remain.