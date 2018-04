Image copyright Getty Images Image example Arsene Wenger don talk say im go leave after 22 years

Inside early mo-mo on Friday, Arsenal coach for di last 21-years Arsene Wenger, announce say im go resign as coach of di club. Dis one mean say di club go need new coach.

BBC Pidgin don try come up wit some few name of coaches wey fit replace am. Abi how you see am?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Patrick Vieira bin captain Arsenal wen dem go unbeaten in 2003-04

Patrick Vieira

Di Frenchman na foma ogbonge midfielder wey bin play under Wenger for Arsenal and di fans like am wella. For March im bin talk say "im go like coach Arsenal one day".

Vieira bin captain Arsenal wen dem win Premier League title for 2003/04. Dem no lose one single match.

Although im wey dey currently coach New York City FC, e never coach for Premier League before.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Thomas Tuchel coach Aubameyang when im dey Dortmund

Thomas Tuchel

Im dey linked with work for PSG. Di forma Borussia Dortmund and Mainz coach no get work for now.

Di German coach don win many fans heart sake of im playing style similar to wetin Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp dey play.

If im collect di job for Arsenal, Tuchel go meet Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, dem two play ball well wen im bin coach dem for Dortmund.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Henry na assistant coach for Belgian national team under Roberto Martinez

Thierry Henry

Fans head go scatter if Thierry Henry take over from Wenger as im na legend for di club wey score plenti goals.

For February, Henry talk say "na im dream" to one day coach Arsenal. Dat dream fit come true now wey Wenger go comot?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Joachim Low go lead Germany go World Cup for Russia dis June

Joachim Low

Di Germany coach win 2014 World Cup and im dey look to win am again dis June for Russia.

E go come as surprise if Low get di work as im never manage any top club before.

As Arsenal get some Germans for di club like Mesut Ozil, Shkodran Mustafi and players like Granit Xhaka and Aubameyang wey don play for Germany before, Low go dey popular among dem.

But di wahala be say im never win any league title before.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Allegri don win three straight league title for Italy and im bin win for AC Milan

Massimiliano Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri bin dey linked wit di Arsenal Job last year before Wenger sign new contract.

Defence na one area wey Arsenal fans don dey call for change and if Allegri collect di job, im go chook for am based on im record for Juventus.

Allegri don win league titles for Italy wit AC Milan and Juventus. Im go bring im winning mentality come Arsenal, but di club go get to talk wit Juventus before dem collect am.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ancelotti don manage Chelsea for Premier League before

Carlo Ancelotti

Since dem sack am for Bayern Munich inside September, Carlo Ancelotti still dey without club and im go fit for Arsenal because im dey available for work.

Di forma AC Milan and Chelsea coach wey don win titles for everywhere wey im don coach go bring im history of winning trophies for every country wey im don work.

But di only tin wey fit make am no get di job fit be say im no young again. At 58-years of age, Ancelotti go be wetin Oyinbo call 'short term' replacement for Wenger.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Jardim lead Monaco go Champions League semi-final last year

Leonardo Jardim

Jardim don succeed as coach for Monaco even as im use Wenger style of developing young talent wey dey play beautiful football.

Na under am players like Mbappe, Bernado Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Thomas Lemar become stars.

At 43, Jardim dey very good age to bring di kind football wey Arsenal fans want based on im record for Monaco.