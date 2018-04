Arsene Wenger: See wetin pipo dey talk

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Arsene Wenger go try to win di Europa League wit Arsenal as dem dey semi-final

On Friday morning, Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger talk say im go leave di club wen dis season end.

Wenger wey win 17 titles wit Arsenal go soon end im 22-years waka wit di club.

Tori on top Wenger waka don ginger pipo for social media as dem too follow chook mouth for di mata sotay e trend for twitter.

Fellow Premier League clubs like Manchester United and West Brom dey front among di pipo wey congratulate Wenger.

E no end dia, even players wey bin play under am and current Arsenal players, all of dem follow send message to di man wey don nack 68-years for dis world.