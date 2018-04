Image copyright Getty Images Image example African Confederation Cup trophy

Forma African champions Enyimba of Nigeria wey win Champions League back-to-back for 2003 and 2004, go play for Group C of dis year Caf Confederation Cup.

For di draw wey dem do today for Egypt, Enyimba dey with group with CARA Brazzaville of Congo, Djoliba of Mali and AC Williamsville of Ivory Coast.

Djoliba, wey finish for second position six years ago, na dem be di only club for di 16 teams wey remain, wey don play Confederation Cup final before.

Na on Sunday 6 May dem go start di group stage, come play di second round of group matches on Wednesday 16 May before dem go break for World Cup.

Di last four rounds of group games go happen for July and August den di top two teams for each group go qualify for di quarter-finals for September.

African Confederation Cup draw:

Group A: ASEC Abidjan (Ivory Coast), Raja Casablanca (Morocco), AS Vita Club (DR Congo), Aduana Stars (Ghana)

Group B: Renaissance Berkane (Morocco), Al Masry (Egypt), UCD Songo (Mozambique), Al Hilal (Sudan)

Group C: Enyimba (Nigeria), AC Williamsville (Ivory Coast), CARA Brazzaville (Congo), Djoliba (Mali)

Group D: Rayon Sport (Rwanda), USM Alger (Algeria), Young Africans (Tanzania), Gor Mahia (Kenya)