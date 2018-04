Barcelona nack Sevilla 5-0 to win Copa Del Rey

Image copyright Reuters Image example Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta score one goal for di match.

Luis Suarez score two goals as Barcelona flog Sevilla 5-0 to win di Copa del Rey final for di fourth time in four season.

Sevilla chop three goals for first half, Philippe Coutinho pass find Suarez wey tap di ball inside di net for di first goal.

Lionel Messi score come set up Suarez for di third goal.

Barca no stop dia as Andres Iniesta score di fourth goal before Coutinho penalty finish

Sevilla patapata to give Ernesto Valverde im first trophy since im take over for May.

Sevilla, wey beat Atletico Madrid on dia way to final, no play well at all.