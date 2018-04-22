Image copyright Getty Images Image example Eliud Kipchoge and Vivian Cheruiyot dey pose wit dia trophy, as two of dem carry first

Runners from Kenya don shine for London Marathon dis year, as Eliud Kipchoge don win im number three tittle, and Vivian Cheruiyot win di women race

Kipchoge use two hours, six minutes and 27 seconds take finish before Tola Shura Kitata of Ethiopia (2:05:00) and Mo Farah of UK (2:06:32).

Cheruiyot use two hours, 18 minutes and 31 seconds take win, and di na di fastest wey she don run.

She carry first among women like Brigid Kosgei (2:20:13), and Tadelech Bekele of Ethiopia (2:21:40).

Kipchoge - wey pipo dey see as one of di greatest marathon runners of we time - bin get plan to set new world record, but heat come make am slow down toward di end.

Olympic 5,000m champion Cheruiyot bin run her first marathon for London last year and she finish for number four position among everybody wey run.

Mary Keitany from kenya wey win last year and Tirunesh Dibaba from Ethiopia wey bin dey plan to break di world record for "mixed gender" race bin fade during di race.

Keitany wey bin dey try to break di record, but finally come finish for number five position (2:24: 27), na five miles remain to finish wey she lost her first position.