Image copyright Getty Images Image example Salah don score 31 Premier League goals dis season

Liverpool and Egypt striker Mohammed Salah don win di Professional Footballer's Association Player of di year award for 2017-18.

Salah, 25, dust Kevin de Bruyne, Harry Kane , David Silva and David de Gea to win am.

"I dey happy and proud sake of say dis na award wey na players vote," Salah talk.

"Chelsea no give me chance play. But e clear say I go come back and show evvri bodi say I sabi play football. I comot come back as different pesin, man and player. I dey happy and proud."

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp talk say im "dey happy to get di chance" to be Salah coach and im add say na "unbelievable honour" to win di award.

Klopp tok say "Di journey sweet well well but we still get games to play."