Barcelona Messi break record against Sevilla

FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi don break anoda record as di second player for La Liga wey score for five Copa del Rey finals.

Telmo Zarra na di pesin wey hold di record for 59 years wen im play for Atletic Bilbao.

Messi break di record for di final against Sevilla on Saturday 21 April wia e score one goal come do assist two times.

E mean say Barcelona don carry di trophy 30 times now.

E no end dia for di Argentine forward. Na im be di first player wey do assist for three Copa del Rey final back-to-back.

On top am, di goal wey im score for di final mean say im don score 40 goals or more for di last nine seasons.

Lionel Messi fit still follow im team carry di La Liga trophy dis season as Barcelona dey lead di league wit 83 points.

Atletico Madrid dey second wit 72 points. Na only five matches remain before di season finish.