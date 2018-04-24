Image copyright Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Image example Salah don score eight goals for Champions League

Liverpool go play Roma for Anfield on Tuesday for di first leg of dia UEFA Champions League semi-final.

Di Reds qualify for di semi-final afta dem nack Premier League champions Manchester City for di last round. Dia fans go dey hope say dem go do am again for Anfield against di Italians.

But e no go easy for dem at all because Roma too comot di almighty Barcelona for quarter-finals even though say dem lose di first leg 4-1 for Camp Nou.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Liverpool sign Mo Salah from Roma for £34m

Salah dey face im former team

Mohamed Salah don shine well-well for Liverpool since im join from Roma and Liverpool fans go hope say im go score against im former team.

Di Egypt player don score for im last six games and im goal against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday match di Premier League record.

For Champions League, Salah don score eight goals for 10 games for di competition, so Liverpool go dey hope say im go continue in good form.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Roma comot Barcelona for quarter-finals

Roma fit shock Liverpool

Roma don show say dem fit match di big boys for di competition. For group stage, dem comot for tight corner from group wey get Chelsea and Atletico Madrid to finish ontop of group C.

Dia home form dey very good as dem neva lose or even concede any goal for Stadio Olimpico. But dia away form na different story all togeda.

Dem draw for Chelsea, lose against Atletico, Shakhtar Donetsk and Barcelona.

Di two sides don meet before, wen Liverpool beat Roma for 1984 European Cup final.

Di game go start 7:45pm Nigerian time.