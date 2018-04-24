Liverpool vs Roma: Wetin go happen for Anfield for Champions League
Liverpool go play Roma for Anfield on Tuesday for di first leg of dia UEFA Champions League semi-final.
Di Reds qualify for di semi-final afta dem nack Premier League champions Manchester City for di last round. Dia fans go dey hope say dem go do am again for Anfield against di Italians.
But e no go easy for dem at all because Roma too comot di almighty Barcelona for quarter-finals even though say dem lose di first leg 4-1 for Camp Nou.
Salah dey face im former team
Mohamed Salah don shine well-well for Liverpool since im join from Roma and Liverpool fans go hope say im go score against im former team.
Di Egypt player don score for im last six games and im goal against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday match di Premier League record.
For Champions League, Salah don score eight goals for 10 games for di competition, so Liverpool go dey hope say im go continue in good form.
Roma fit shock Liverpool
Roma don show say dem fit match di big boys for di competition. For group stage, dem comot for tight corner from group wey get Chelsea and Atletico Madrid to finish ontop of group C.
Dia home form dey very good as dem neva lose or even concede any goal for Stadio Olimpico. But dia away form na different story all togeda.
Dem draw for Chelsea, lose against Atletico, Shakhtar Donetsk and Barcelona.
Di two sides don meet before, wen Liverpool beat Roma for 1984 European Cup final.
Di game go start 7:45pm Nigerian time.