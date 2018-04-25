Image copyright Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

No be today, na since di season start Mo Salah don dey score goal upon goal. And e do am again Tuesday night for Champions League semi-final match.

Di Liverpool striker wey dem just give crown as PFA Player of di Year score two goals, create anoda two for im team mates as Liverpool yeye dia opponents Roma.

Di Egyptian international don score 43 goals dis season now and na only di second time wey any team go score five goals for semi-final match.

Pipo dey always tok about di collabo of Liverpool forwards - Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah - but ol'boy, di way dem yeye Roma eh, even Roma fans start to dey clap for dem afta dem score goal number five.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Liverpool fans no carry last for di match as dem sing and dance throughout di match

No forget say dis na di same Roma team wey chase former European champions Barcelona comot di competition.

But di way Liverpool players dey play, especially dia attackers, water pass Gari for dem for Anfield.

On top di two goals wey Salah score, Firmino sef add two join and Mane top am wit im own goal, make e for no loss.

At all at all na im bad pass, Roma score two away goals for Anfield. So e be like say e neva finish and chance dey brekete for di Italians to reach di final - no forget say Barcelona carry 4-1 advantage go Stadio Olimpico before Roma show dem who be baba wit three goals.

Salah just dey sama dey go

Image copyright PA Image example As former Roma player na, Mohamed Salah no celebrate di two goals - but Roberto Firmino no send

E sure say even di strongest Liverpool fan no expect to see wetin dey happen wen Mo Salah join Liverpool from Roma dis season.

Di Egyptian don score 43 goals already dis season and e be Premier League top scorer.

E don score for seven games back-to-back and on Sunday, im fellow footballers troway twale give am say na im be PFA Player of di Year.

Image copyright EPA Image example Salah chop man of di match award. Na im and team mate Roberto Firmino plus Cristiano Ronaldo be top scorers for Champions League dis season

Pipo bin tink say as dia former player na, Roma go get im mumu button. But na lie, Salah sama di first goal enta di net wit correct left leg shot wey fly pass Roma goalkeeper.

E no tay wey im score anoda one afta Mane and Firmino join leg give Salah correct pass and na so di Egyptian just tap di ball ova di keeper head.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Liverpool sign Mo Salah from Roma for £34m

Salah no gree rest. Na so e dey go upandan di left side of di field until e troway two correct pass give Mane and Firmino as Liverpool rub Roma face for sand, abi na grass.

As Roma manage score two away goals so, e mean say make Salah and im team mates ready to score for di second leg next week.

But nobodi go deny say dis season, Salah na one of di best players for Europe and some pipo dey tok sef say e dey di same level wit Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.