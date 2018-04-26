Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ibrahimovic play im last game for Sweden for Euro 2016

Zlatan Ibrahimovic no go comot from retirement to play for Sweden for di 2018 World Cup for Russia.

Di striker bin talk before say im go-go Russia for World Cup but no talk weda im go play.

Oga pata pata for Sweden Football Association Lars Richt yan say im don talk with Ibrahimovic, but e no change anything.

Ibrhimovic don play for big-big football club like Barcelona and Man U

Ibrahimovic retire from international football after im play for EURO 2016.

Di 36 years old player don go two World Cup before for 2002 and 2006. Im don score 62 goals for 116 games for im kontri.

Dis na di first time wey Sweden go play for World Cup since 2006.