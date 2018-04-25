Image copyright Getty Images Image example Bayern don win Champions League five times before

Na revenge go dey Bayern Munich mind wen dem face Real Madrid for di first leg of dia UEFA Champions League semi-final match for Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Real beat di Bundesliga champions last season for quarter-final stage. Dem win di tie 6-3, and na 2-1 dem bin for Munich. Cristiano Ronaldo score for di two games.

Ronaldo dey fine form for di competition dis season. Im score three times for dia 4-3 aggregate win against Juventus for di last round. But dis Bayern team dey different, dia form don improve well-well afta dem bring im Jupp Heynckes to replace Carlo Ancelotti for October.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Bayern don already win di Bundesliga title

Dem don win Bundesliga title even reach di final of German Cup.

Meanwhile for Real Madrid na Champions League be di only trophy wey dem fit win dis season. As dem dey 15 points behind league leaders Barcelona for Spain.

Real no get any injury concern for dis match and dia captain Sergio Ramos go return from suspension.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich last season for quarter-final stage

See sharp-sharp informate about dis two teams from Opta

Dis na di third time since 2011/2012 wey Bayern Munich and Real Madrid dey face each oda for Champions League semi-finals. D German side win for 2011/12 while di Spanish team win for 2013/14.

Bayern Munich don lose dia last five games against Real Madrid for Champions League, all of di five defeats na for knockout rounds (three for semi-finals and two for quarter-finals).

Cristiano Ronaldo don score at least one goal for im last 11 games for Champions League (17 in total).

Di game go start 7:45pm Nigerian time.