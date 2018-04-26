Champions League: Real Madrid don put one leg for final

Image copyright EPA

Real Madrid don put one leg for di final of Uefa Champions League as dem beat German champions Beyern Munich 2-1 for Allianz Arena.

Full-back Marcelo and Marco Asensio score for di Spaniards afta Joshua Kimmich first nack goal enta for Bayern.

Image copyright AFP Image example Some Bayern fans, like dis one wey hold Franck Ribery shirt, no like how dia team play against Real Madrid

Real Madrid na di current champions and dem wan become di first team wey go win di competition three times back-to-back.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Bayern Munich don dey try to reach di Champions League final since wen dem win am for 2013

E mean say Bayern must score at least two goals next week wen dem go Bernabeu for di second leg.