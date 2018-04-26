Champions League: Real Madrid don put one leg for final
Real Madrid don put one leg for di final of Uefa Champions League as dem beat German champions Beyern Munich 2-1 for Allianz Arena.
Full-back Marcelo and Marco Asensio score for di Spaniards afta Joshua Kimmich first nack goal enta for Bayern.
Real Madrid na di current champions and dem wan become di first team wey go win di competition three times back-to-back.
E mean say Bayern must score at least two goals next week wen dem go Bernabeu for di second leg.