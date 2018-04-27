Image copyright Getty Images

Court for Europe don rule say Lionel Messi, di footballer wey dey make money pass for di world, fit trademark im name.

Di Barcelona and Argentina striker don dey on dis court mata for seven years now to fight for right to use im name on top cloth and different-different things.

Di whole tin begin when one Spanish cycling company, Massi, hala say di two names too resemble and e go cause confusion.

But di EU General Court decide say di footballer too popular for anybodi to do dat kain mistake.

Dis ruling dey come days after France Football magazine report say Mr Messi don beat Cristiano Ronaldo to become di footballer wey dey make money pass, with income of $153m.

Mr Ronaldo dey make $114, di magazine bin talk.

'Fame'

For 2011 Mr Messi bin apply to trademark im name with di European Union Office for Intellectual Property (EUIPO) but dem deny am on top say 'Massi' and 'Messi' resemble each oda if pipo wan call di names.

But di General Court, wey bi EU second highest court, no gree for EUIPO.

On Thursday, General Court say: "Di football player fame dey big pass any resemblance wey im name" Messi get with Massi.

"Mr Messi na, as a matter of fact, public figure wey everybodi know, wey dem dey see for television and wey dem dey always talk about for television or ontop radio," di court bin talk