Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di only way wey Arsenal fit play for Champions League next season na to win di Europa League

Arsenal go play Atletico Madrid for Emirates Stadium on Thursday for di first leg of dia UEFA Europa League semi-final match.

Sabi pipo believe say dis two teams na dem strong pass for di competition, and any of dem wey win di tie get big chance to win di cup for May 16 for Stade de Lyon.

Di Gunners get injury wahala for dis match, midfielder Mohamed Elneny get ankle ligament injury, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan fit no play too. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang no dey available.

No be only Arsenal get injury wahala, Atletico too get dia own. Defender Juanfran and Filipe Luis dey out of dis game because of injury.

Thursday game go be di last time Arsene Wenger go dey in charge of Arsenal for Europe for Emirates afta im announce say im go leave at di end of di season.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Diego Costa (right) don score three goals against Arsenal wen im dey play for Chelsea

See sharp-sharp informate about dis two teams