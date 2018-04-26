Arsenal v Atl Madrid: How Wenger last home game for Europe with Gunners go end?
Arsenal go play Atletico Madrid for Emirates Stadium on Thursday for di first leg of dia UEFA Europa League semi-final match.
Sabi pipo believe say dis two teams na dem strong pass for di competition, and any of dem wey win di tie get big chance to win di cup for May 16 for Stade de Lyon.
Di Gunners get injury wahala for dis match, midfielder Mohamed Elneny get ankle ligament injury, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan fit no play too. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang no dey available.
No be only Arsenal get injury wahala, Atletico too get dia own. Defender Juanfran and Filipe Luis dey out of dis game because of injury.
Thursday game go be di last time Arsene Wenger go dey in charge of Arsenal for Europe for Emirates afta im announce say im go leave at di end of di season.
See sharp-sharp informate about dis two teams
- Dis na di first time di two teams dey meet- Atletico na di 10th different Spanish side wey di Gunners dey face for Europe.
- Dis na Arsenal eighth European semi-final- dem don qualify from six of out seven, di only time wey dem no reach final na for 2008-09 for Champions League wen dem lose to Manchester United.
- Dis na Atletico Madrid third Europa League semi-final, dem beat Liverpool for 2009-10 and Valencia for 2011-12 to reach di final.
- Arsenal don score 29 goals for Europa League dis season, pass any oda side.
- Diego Costa don score three goals for di six matches wey im don play against Arsenal (all di goals na wen im dey Chelsea). Im last goal against Arsenal na for FA Cup Final for May 2017.