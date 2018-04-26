Image copyright Jordan Mansfield Image example 'Show me di money'

Anthony Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn wan "see money first" before im go gree for Deontay Wilder $50m (£35.9m) unification fight offer.

American heavyweight Wilder bin post video for Twitter dey tell di WBO, IBF and WBA titles holder Joshua say im go accept di fight for $50m.

But Hearn say im go need convince am say di money "dey" before im go gree for di fight "wey fit be for London or Vegas".

Deontay Wilder dey pose with im belts afta im knock out Luis Ortiz for tenth round of dia WBC Heavyweight Championship fight for 3 March

Hearn talk say na for email di offer come from Wilder wey be WBC champion.

Meanwhile Wilder manager Shelly Finkel confam di tori for ESPN say dem make di offer.

Finkel also talk say di offer no get rematch and say dis go be next fight for di boxer dem, wey fit happen between September and December for venue wey Wilder choose.

"Na correct move from Deontay. Na something wen go make everybody say you need to take di fight now," na wetin Hearn talk.

Anthony Joshua dey unbeaten for boxing

"We want do di fight for UK because we don build something special dia. But if di money dey solid to do am for anoda place we go surely think am. For me oh, na between UK or possibly Vegas." Na wetin Hearn add put.

Joshua wey nobody don beat, just add WBO belt to im collection afta im win Joseph Parker for Cardiff for 1 April with unanimous points and Wilder beat Luis Ortiz for im last fight for March.