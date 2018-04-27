Image copyright AFP Image example PSG bin dey hope say Emery go help dem win Champions League Cup

Unai Emery don announce say im go comot French champions Paris Saint-Germain at di end of di season.

Even though im don win one league title and three cups for di club, Emery go step down from im role as head coach afta im employer decide say dem no go renew im two-year contract wey im sign wen e land from Sevilla for 2016.

Statement from Emery say: "I don tell di players say I dey go.

"I thank president Nasser Al Khelaifi, di director of sport Antero Henrique, di supporters and all di players for di two seasons."

Again, dis season PSG no go far for Europe as dem no pass di last 16 of di Champions League afta dem lose to Real Madrid, ontop big money wey dem spend for players.

Neymar join PSG from Barcelona for world-record transfer fee of £200m, yet im neva help di team win anything.

Tori be say PSG dey eye Thomas Tuchel to replace Emery as head coach.

PSG go play cup final with third division team Les Herbies inside Coupe de France for May 8.