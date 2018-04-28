Image copyright Reuters Image example Chelsea and Tottenham dey battle for fourth position to play Champions League

Cesc Fabregas score di only goal as Chelsea continue dia fight for Champions League football as dem win 1-0 against Swansea wey dey battle relegation.

Na from 20 yards Fabregas waya shot to score im number 50 goal for Premier League.

Southampton take small step to escape relegation, as dem beat Bournemouth, while West Brom also win against Newcastle to ginger small hope say dem fit remain for Premier League.

For di early kick-off on Saturday, Stoke bin hold Liverpool to 0-0 draw for Anfield.

Crystal Palace hama Leicester 5-0 while Everton beat Huddersfield 2-0.

On Sunday, West Ham go host champions Manchester City by 2:15pm and Manchester United welcome Arsenal by 4:30pm.

Tottenham go play for home against Watford on Monday by 8pm.

All di results

Liverpool 0 Stoke 0

Burnley 0 Brighton 0

Crystal Palace 5 Leicester 0

Huddersfield 0 Everton 2

Newcastle 0 West Brom 1

Southampton 2 Bournemouth 1

Swansea 0 Chelsea 1