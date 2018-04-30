Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dogboe win over Magdaleno make am di youngest Ghanaian to be World Champion

23 year-old Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe na di new WBO World Super Bantamweight champion afta im nock out American Jessie Magdaleno for Philadelphia.

But im no be di first Ghanaian to be World Champion for boxing.

Nelson Azumah

Nelson Azumah di 'Professor' dey give im opponent hard lesson

Nelson Azumah na one of di greatest boxers from Ghana, im guy name for ring na 'Professor' because of di way im dey fight.

Nelson win plenty boxing fights and title for im career.

For 1984 im beat Wilfredo Gomez to win di WBC featherweight Championship.

Im no stop dia as im move go WBC super featherweight wia im win di title two times.

Ike Quartey



Ike Quartey na anoda Ghanaian boxer wey do big things for di sport.

Quartey compete from 1988 to 2006 and during dat time im hold di WBA welterweight title for four years.

Joshua Clottey



Joshua na boxer wey pass through di popular street of Bukom, place wey don produce boxing champions dem for di kontri.

For 2008, Clottey beat Zab Judah to win di IBF Welterweight title for Las Vegas.