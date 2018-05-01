Mo Salah don win writers' Footballer of di Year

Image copyright Shaun Botterill Image example Mo Salah don conquer Premier League, now na Europe remain for am

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah don win di Football Writers' Association player of di year.

Salah don score 31 goals for 34 league games for Liverpool dis season.

Di Egypt star wey go bi di first African to win di award - also win di Professional Footballers' Association player of di year award for April.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne na im carry second and Tottenham striker Harry Kane carry third.

Salah don score 43 goals for all competitions afta im sign for £34m from Roma for 2017.

Salah and Belgium player De Bruyne collect more dan 90% of di votes from members of di Football Writers' Association.

Oda players wey receive votes na: Sergio Aguero (Man City), Christian Eriksen (Tottenham), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Nick Pope (Burnley), David Silva (Manchester City), Raheem Sterling (Man City) and Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham).