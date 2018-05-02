Real Madrid v Bayern Munich: Six things wey happen for Santiago Bernabéu

Image copyright AFP Image example Real don qualify for dia third Champions League final.

Real Madrid fans still dey jollyficate afta dia team qualify for dia third straight Champions League final.

Di second leg no easy for Real as Bayern Munich really give dem tough time.

Dis na di top six things wey happen for Santiago Bernabéu

Joshua Kimmich carry Real for mind

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Joshua Kimmich score di first goal of di match.

Joshua Kimmich no waste time at all to score di first goal for di German Champions for just three minutes inside di match.

Di German international player bin also score against Real for di first leg for Munich.

Benzema shine for Real

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Karim Benzema score two goals for di game

Karim Benzema equalising goal settle di early tension wey dey inside di Bernabéu.

Di French international second goal na gift from di goalkeeper.

Bayern goalkeeper make big mistake

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sven Ulreich mistake give Real dia second goal

Sven Ulreich wey dey replace Bayern number one goalkeeper Manuel Neuer wey get injury fall dia fans hand afta im make mistake give Real dia second goal for di beginning of di second half.

James Rodriguez score

Image copyright Getty Images Image example James Rodriguez score di equaliser for Bayern Munich

James Rodriguez equalise against di club wey get am but quick- quick tell di home fans sorry.

Im dey on loan to di German side for two years.

Ronaldo no see road score

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Cristiano Ronaldo no score goal for di two legs againt Bayern

Cristiano Ronaldo na di highest goal scorer for dis season Champions League with 15 goals but for di two legs against Bayern im see road score.

Di game end 2-2

Image copyright David Ramos/Getty Images Image example Dis na Real Madrid 16th European Cup/Champions League final .

Afta ninety minutes plus five minutes additional time di game finish 2-2. Di result mean say na 4-3 Real Madrid take win di two legs and dem go play go play Liverpool or AS Roma for final for May 28 .