Real Madrid v Bayern Munich: Six things wey happen for Santiago Bernabéu
Real Madrid fans still dey jollyficate afta dia team qualify for dia third straight Champions League final.
Di second leg no easy for Real as Bayern Munich really give dem tough time.
Dis na di top six things wey happen for Santiago Bernabéu
Joshua Kimmich carry Real for mind
Joshua Kimmich no waste time at all to score di first goal for di German Champions for just three minutes inside di match.
Di German international player bin also score against Real for di first leg for Munich.
Benzema shine for Real
Karim Benzema equalising goal settle di early tension wey dey inside di Bernabéu.
Di French international second goal na gift from di goalkeeper.
Bayern goalkeeper make big mistake
Sven Ulreich wey dey replace Bayern number one goalkeeper Manuel Neuer wey get injury fall dia fans hand afta im make mistake give Real dia second goal for di beginning of di second half.
James Rodriguez score
James Rodriguez equalise against di club wey get am but quick- quick tell di home fans sorry.
Im dey on loan to di German side for two years.
Ronaldo no see road score
Cristiano Ronaldo na di highest goal scorer for dis season Champions League with 15 goals but for di two legs against Bayern im see road score.
Di game end 2-2
Afta ninety minutes plus five minutes additional time di game finish 2-2. Di result mean say na 4-3 Real Madrid take win di two legs and dem go play go play Liverpool or AS Roma for final for May 28 .