Roma v Liverpool: Five tins wey happen for Stadio Olimpico for Champions League

Image copyright PA Image example Liverpool don win Champions League five times before

Liverpool don qualify for Champions League final for di first time since 2007.

Even though say dem lose to AS Roma last night for Rome e no affect di final result of 7-6 over two legs.

Mane bost net

Image copyright PA Image example Na 10 minutes e take di Mane to score di first goal

Sadio Mane score di first goal of di match to give di visitors dem di lead for Rome inside 10 minutes.

E make am im goal number nine for di competition.

James Milner score against Liverpool

Image copyright Getty Images Image example James Milner score own goal for di match

James Milner make mistake score im own goalkeeper afta Roma player Stephan El Shaarawy cross dangerous ball inside di box wey level di score of di match to 1-1.

Nainggolan ginger no reach

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Radja Nainggolan score di fourth goal from penalty

Radja Nainggolan score im first goal for Champions League come add anoda one for injury time but im goals no help im team.

Nainggolan make mistake wey make Liverpool score dia first goal im later apologise to di fans for social media.

Liverpool break Roma clean sheet record

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Liverpool celebrate infront of dia fans for Stadio Olimpico

Na 10 minutes e take Liverpool to break Roma clean sheet record for house afta dem don play last five Champions League match dis season wey dem neva score dem.

Liverpool 7-6 final score to Roma break record

With 13 goals for di two legs, dis na di highest scoring Champions League semi-final ever, e don overtake Monaco v Juventus wey finish (4-6) for 1998.

Liverpool go face Real Madrid for Kyiv 26 May.