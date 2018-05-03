Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal: Wetin go happen for Estadio Metropolitano stadium for Europa League
E no go easy for Arsenal wen dem jam Atletico Madrid for second leg of UEFA Europa League semi-final for di Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Thursday.
Atletico dey lead on away goal afta Antoine Griezmann score di equaliser for di first leg for Emirates stadium wey end 1-1.
Arsene Wenger dey hope say im team fit shock di Spanish side for dia own stadium so im go fit win European trophy.
- Wenger last home game for Europe for Arsenal
Meanwhile, Atletico right-back Sime Vrasljko no go play because of di red card wey im collect after 10 minutes for di first leg.
Di Gunners no get any fresh injury wahala for dis match.
See sharp-sharp informate about dis two teams
- Arsenal never win for dia last six European matches for Spain (D2 L4), di time dem win last na for February 2006, wen dem win 1-0 against Real Madrid for Champions League.
- Di two times wey Arsenal draw di first leg for European semi-final, dem qualify for final for (1979/80 and 1993/94 Cup Winners Cup).
- Na only once wey Atletico don lose for house for European competition (W13 D3), dem lose to (Chelsea for di CL Group Stage dis season).
- Di Gunners dey look to qualify for dia sixth major European final, and di third one under Arsene Wenger- dem qualify for UEFA Cup final for 2000 and Champions League final for 2006 under Wenger.