Image copyright Getty Images Image example Alexandre Lacazette score for di first leg.

E no go easy for Arsenal wen dem jam Atletico Madrid for second leg of UEFA Europa League semi-final for di Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Thursday.

Atletico dey lead on away goal afta Antoine Griezmann score di equaliser for di first leg for Emirates stadium wey end 1-1.

Arsene Wenger dey hope say im team fit shock di Spanish side for dia own stadium so im go fit win European trophy.

Meanwhile, Atletico right-back Sime Vrasljko no go play because of di red card wey im collect after 10 minutes for di first leg.

Di Gunners no get any fresh injury wahala for dis match.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Diego Costa dey available for di second leg.

See sharp-sharp informate about dis two teams