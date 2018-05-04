Image copyright Reuters Image example Diego Costa don score four goals for seven matches against Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger no go fit win anything with Arsenal again afta Atletico Madrid beat dem 1-0 for house to win di tie 2-1.

Di first leg finish 1-1, former Chelsea striker Diego Costa return to Atletico team to punish Gunners na im goal before half-time na im end dia European hopes.

Antoine Griezmann fine pass find Costa afta im close with strong shot from tight angle.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Arsene Wenger go leave Arsenal afta 22years for di club.

Arsenal been get chance of dia own to score for di game but dem no score.

Two-time champions Atletico go play Marseille for dia third Europa League final for eight years for Lyon on 16 May.

Arsenal defeat mean say dem no go play for Champions League next season.

Wenger, go leave di Gunners for di end of di season without any European title, afta 22years for di club.