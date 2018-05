Image copyright PA

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger don say im final bye-bye to home fans for Emirates Stadium after match wey im team nack Burnley 5-0.

For inside send-off wey di club do for Wenger wey be dia manager for 22 years, di Frenchman say "Thank you for having me for dis long time but after everi-everi, I just be like una - I be Arsenal fan."

Wenger na di most successful manager wey di north London club don ever get, and for im work during di 2003-04 Premiere League 'Invincibles' season, dem award am special trophy for di ceremony.

Na Pat Rice, Wenger former assistant present di trophy to am, as di crowd for Emirates Stadium begin sing 'Only One Arsene Wenger'.

Wenger for im speech later come ginger fans make dem continue to dey support di team.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Pat Rice wey be former assistant to Wenger carry special trophy give Wenger

"Dis group of players get special quality, not only ontop field but outside am. Support dem next season, because dem deserve am.

"I go miss una. Thank you for how you take dey part of my life. I hope say I go see una soon," talk Arsene Wenger wey today game na im 606th one in charge.

No be only Wenger dey draw curtain for im work.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Per Mertesacker go still dey Arsenal even though im no go dey play again

Per Mertesacker wey be ogbonge club captain also don retire as player but im go now begin coaching career for Arsenal academy.