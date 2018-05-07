Nigeria Table Tennis federation don sign 3 years Gewo kit deal

Image copyright NTTF Image example Team Nigeria wit dia new kit

Di Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, NTTF, don sign three year deal wit Gewo to kit up di Nigeria team both junior and senior to compete for major competition dem around di world.

Gewo na table tennis manufacturing company wey base for Germany wey dey kit teams for countries like Serbia and Iran.

According to di statement wey NTTF release, di president of di federation Ishaku Tikon and pesin wey represent Gewo, Florian Wehner dem sign di deal for Halmstad, Sweden for di ITTF World Team Championships wey dem just finish.

For inside di deal, Gewo go provide equipment wey dey approved by ITTF between 2018-2020 while 10 junior players dem go also get support wit cloth, blade and rubber.

Two Nigerian top players go also get training once in a year for Europe from Gewo pocket.

NTTF oga Tikon say dis one na plus for Nigeria table tennis.

"Belle sweet me well-well ontop dis deal, dis na as a result of di hard work of our players for global events. We believe say dis one go carry di palava of equipment comot our shoulder."

"I hope say dis go inspire our players dem to aim higher so dat dem go fit attract plenti oda international companies dem come di sport."

Na so Tikom talk.

Nigeria captain Segun Toriola too dey happy, e say dis one go epp dem.

"We hope say dis na di begining of good tins to come for table tennis for Nigeria, we dey excited and we hope say e go continue like dis."

Gewo tok say dem decide to join bodi wit Nigeria because of di type of quality table tennis Nigeria dey play.

"We respect Nigeria and dem be one of di best countries for table tennis around di world. Dia players dey among di world best and we be di best too so we wan identify wit di best too."

Na so Wehner tok.