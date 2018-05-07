Twitter pipo turn El Clasico to Messi vs Ronaldo

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis issue don tay no be today

El Clasico don come and go again and normal na, e carry beta energy for inside as di match end 2-2.

Dem substitute Real forward Cristiano Ronaldo afta 45 minutes and Barcelona Sergi Roberto collect red card wen di game dey 1-1.

Di result mean say Barcelona use fifteen points senior Real Madrid for La Liga.

But no be wetin dey bite pipo for bodi, as na when spanish La Liga dey play na time to answe one question.

Even though Barcelona don already win di league and no team don beat dem so far for di league, and even though Real Madrid don say bye-bye to di title but dem qualify for Champions League final, wetin fans wan tok - as always - na who beta pass between Messi and Ronaldo.

Some pipo say Ronaldo na di greatest footballer of all time.

Some pipo give dat title to im rival.

Skip Twitter post by @BarcaBelieve Fourth, as an Barca supporter I have never been so relieved, happy and satisfied that we have drawn an game. But I am and our unbeaten La Liga season is now very much an reality

Fifth, it was sad that it was Iniesta's last #ElClasico

Lastly, Messi is GOAT — #BeneditoSalvaAlBarça (@BarcaBelieve) May 7, 2018

Odas dey compare and calculate how many minutes e take Messi to score versus Ronaldo goal.

Skip Twitter post by @totallykamle They've started hyping Messi over Ronaldo again.



Today's stats:



Ronaldo: 45 minutes, 1 goal

Messi: 90 minutes, 1 goal



Ronaldo is Goat. Pass it on... #ElClasico — KAMLE (@totallykamle) May 6, 2018

Even how Messi give Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos hard tackle sweet some pipo belle.