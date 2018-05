Image copyright Reuters Image example Mr Blatter run tins for Fifa for 17 years

Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter don tok say na one kontri suppose host World Cup instead of how many kontris wan join hand host am togeda.

Na 13 June Fifa go decide who go host di 2026 World Cup.

United States, Canada and Mexico dey join togeda to host am. Morocco na anoda kontri wey wan host di event.

Mr Blatter say "To get three big kontries togeda…e mean say dem fit host am alone, so why di three of dem dey togeda?"

Di Swiss run tins for Fifa for 17 years before dem drive am comot for 2015 on top corruption mata.

Di only time wey Fifa join kontri to do world cup na di 2002 for South Korea and Japan and Mr Blatter say dat tournament give dem plenti problem.

For 2010 Fifa no gree give Libya and Tunisia and di one wey Spain and Portugal collabo no work.