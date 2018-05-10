Image copyright Getty Images Image example Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard fit no follow get chance to show im skills for Champions League next season.

Chelsea fit no play for Champions League next season afta dem draw 1-1 with Huddersfield for Stamford Bridge.

Di Blues dey 5th position for table, two points behind Liverpool wey get 72 points and one game wey dem neva play.

Tins no go as di Blues tink am for Stamford Bridge afta Huddersfield score first for di match, Laurent Depoitre collect pass from Aaron Mooy to score before Marco Alonso equalise for di Blues.

Although say di Blues put di visitors under plenti pressure, water pass Gari as dem no fit score anoda goal.

Di result mean say to enta 4th position no dey Antonio Conte team hand again but sure banker, Huddersfield go play for Premier League next season.

Chelsea go face Newcastle for dia next match and dem must win am and hope say Liverpool or Tottenham lose if dem wan see dem sef for Champions League next season.