Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis match go happen between Barca away game to Levante for May 13 and dia final home game against Real Sociedad for May 20

La Liga champions Barcelona go play friendly against South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns for Johannesburg, South Africa for May 16.

Di Spanish club talk say na special match to wash 100 years since dem born former South Africa president Nelson Mandela.

Na for 18 July 1918, dem born di former freedom fighta for Mvezo, one small village wey dey di Eastern Cape of South Africa.

Dem go play di game for di FNB stadium, di same place wia Spain win di 2010 World Cup, wey Barca players like Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and captain Andres Iniesta full di Spain team.

Image copyright AFP Image example For Barca website dem talk say dem get ogbonge respect for Nelson Mandela unto say im dey among di greatest pipo for di last 100 years

''Mandela na pesin wey represent di fight for freedom and equal rights and im do plenti to bring different kain pipo togeda for im kontri. Na dis kain tin we wan make pipo know FC Barcelona for.''

Mamelodi Sundowns get big work to do sake of say dis Barca side don already win La Liga and di King's Cup and as tins dey, dem neva lose any match for dis 2017/18 season.