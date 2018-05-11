Image copyright Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho don tok say di club "no dey celebrate second position."

Di Red Devils draw 0-0 against West Ham United for Thursday to make sure say second position guarantee.

Compared to last season, United improve from points to position, dem get nine more points and move from sixth position to number two.

And even though im say im dey ok about di second position, "I no dey jump up and down- no be me be dat at all. Manchester United too dey like dat.

"We no dey celebrate second position but we dey happy because, we don know for some months now say e no dey possible for us to win di league so di target na to face second position.

"Di top four dey important but e better to finish second pass four.

"I feel say we deserve am, to be second for dis league no bad because e no easy."

West Ham goalkeeper Adrian play well-well for di match and na im make sure say United no score.

Di result mean say David Moyes team still dey 15th positon for table.