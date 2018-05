Madrid win no go pass our own- Rakitic

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Barcelona don win La Liga and Copa del Rey dis season.

Ivan Rakitic believe say if Real Madrid win di Champions League e no go reduce wetin Barcelona don achieve dis season.

Barca don win La Liga and Copa del Rey dis season and some pipo say if Madrid win Liverpool e go pass everything wey dem don do- but Rakitic no dey look am like dat.

"Di double wey Barca win no go change even if Real Madrid lose di Champions League final. E no go add or remove anything,'' na wetin di Croatia player tell tori pipo BEIN Sports.

"E dey hard to win di double oh, to compete for La Liga no easy at all e hard pass Europe, wen we play Roma for Champions League no be say we put am for mind say we don already reach semi-finals. But we feel say we get good chance next tin we see we lose di match di tin shock everi bodi."

Barcelona fit finish di season unbeaten if dem no lose for Levante and Real Sociedad