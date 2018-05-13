Image copyright Premier League Image example Mohamed Salah don score 31 goals for Premier League dis season,

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah don win di Premier League Player of the Season award.

Di Egypt international player don score 31 goals for 37 league matches dem for im first season since in sign from Roma for £34m.

Im go break di record of 31 goals for 38-game season if im score against Brighton on Sunday.

Salah don win di PFA Player of di Year and Football Writers Association Footballer of di Year award dem now.

Salah, wey been play for Chelsea for 2014 to 2016 but no succeed dia, don score 43 goals for 50 games for all competition for Liverpool.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Liverpool sign Salah from Roma for £34m.

"Dem say I no succeed for here wen I first come,"na so im talk

"So e dey my mind to succeed here for Premier League. I dey very happy. I dey very proud to win am."

Salah dey share record of 31 goals for 38 for di season with Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers, 1995-96), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, 2007-08) and Luis Suarez (Liverpool, 2013-14).

Shearer (Newcastle United, 1993-94) and Andy Cole (Manchester United, 1993-94) dey hold di record of 34 goals for 42-match season.