Mohamed Salah don set new Premier League scoring record

Image copyright Michael Regan/Getty Image example Salah and all di oda Liverpool players jolly wella after di final whistle

Mohamed Salah don set Premier League scoring record as Liverpool stamp dia place for next season Champions League as dem beat Brighton.

Dis na one ogbonge season for Egypt forward Salah, wey sign from Roma for £34m last summer.

Some pipo bin doubt him ability to perform for England as him no too shine wen him bin dey play for Chelsea, but di goal wen break di record na him goal number 44 inside 51 games for Liverpool for all im competitions dis season.

Alan Shearer bin score 31 goals for Blackburn for 1995-96, Cristiano Ronaldo sef do im own for Manchester United for 2007-08, and Luis Suarez score 31 goals for Liverpool for 2013-14.

Shearer, for Blackburn for 1994-95, and Andy Cole, for Newcastle United for 1993-94, two of dem join hold di Premier League scoring record for a 42-match season - wit 34 goals.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Salah score im 32 goal of di Premier League season - na record inside 38-game campaign

Maybe na dia own Salah bin dey think of as him show beta disappointment wen dem comot am five minutes to di end of di game. Brighton bin dey vulnerable and tired after dem don spend most of di match inside fear wit di kind attack wey Liverpool bin dey give dem.

On Sunday, we report say Mo Salah don win Premier League award join di two oda major individual prizes wey him don win dis year - di PFA Player of di Year and Football Writers' Association Footballer of di Year awards.

But as di Champions League final against Real Madrid - wey win di past two tournaments - still dey front, na who go carry di biggest title for European club football we neva know.