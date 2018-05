Image copyright Biel Alino Image example Suarez score late penalty but e no dey enough

Barcelona dream say dem go go di whole La Liga season unbeaten end for dia second to last game, as Levante nack dem5-4.

Levante first rush reach 5-1, as Emmanuel Boateng score hat-trick and Enis Bardhi score two.

Philippe Coutinho score hat-trick for Barcelona and Luis Suarez net one penalty as e look like say dem fit equalise.

But for wia. Dem try, try, try, to equalise but dem no fit as dem lose dia first La Liga match in 44 games.

Image copyright BIEL ALINO Image example Emmanuel Boateng score three goals

Messi no play di game, as coach Ernesto Valverde keep im top scorer for bench as dem go Levante play wey number 15 position.

No team for Spain don go unbeaten for di whole season since di 1930s, wen e be say na only 18 games dem dey play.

Barcelona don already win La Liga and di domestic cup for Spain, dem go play dia last game of di season against Real Sociedad on Sunday.