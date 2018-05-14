Emmanuel Boateng end Barca unbeaten run for La Liga plus record hat-trick

Image copyright BIEL ALINO Image example Emmanuel Boateng score three goals

Ghana striker Emmanuel Boateng score Barcelona hat-trick to end dema unbeaten run for di La Liga season, dis be di second hat-trick against Barca since 2005.

Boateng en hat-trick be di first of en career as en club lowly Levante finish Barcelona 5-4 for di Estadi Ciutat de València on Sunday.

Reports be say dem invite Boateng make he come play give Black Stars friendly against Iceland den Japan.

Boateng become di first player to net hat-trick against Barcelona in La Liga since Diego Forlan in 2005.

Di hosts, Levante lead di game 5-1, Emmanuel Boateng score three goals den en colleague Enis Bardhi also net two goals.

Barca dema Philippe Coutinho score hat-trick, wey Luis Suarez convert penealty for di final game which unfortunately end Barca demma unbeaten run in 44 games.