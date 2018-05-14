Image copyright Getty Images Image example Salah don score 32 goals for Premier League, 11 for Champions League and 1 for FA Cup dis season

Mohammed Salah na di Egyptian man wey everybodi for football dey talk about because of di ogbonge work wey im don do dis season for im club Liverpool. Now, England dey under im feet.

Salah don try to conquer England before wen im follow Chelsea play for 2014, but di Premier League refuse to bow to am. Afta, im come go Italy, to try do wetin Napoleon no fit do, but di Romans too no gree am.

Now on di second time around Salah don show im true colour for England and im no dey stop dia, e be like say im wan conquer di whole of Europe join.

If anybodi deserve some accolades for European football dis season, na Salah. Make we look some of dem.

Premier League Golden Boot

Mohamed Salah set new Premier League record wen im score im goal number 32 for Liverpool against Brighton for di last match of di 2017/2018 season. Di Egyptian god now be di highest goal scorer for di league since 1995 wen na only 20 teams dey compete (38 matches).

PFA Player of di Year

For April, Salah win di Professional Footballer's Association Player of di year award for 2017-18. Salah wey bi 25 years old, dust Kevin de Bruyne, Harry Kane, David Silva and David de Gea to win am.

EA SPORTS Player of the Season award

Sake of di performance wey Salah bin put in for Liverpool during di 2017/18 season, im win di EA SPORTS Player of di Season award.

Premier League Player of the Season

On di same day im set record for highest goals for league, im also win di Premier League Player of di Season award.

BBC African Footballer of di Year

For vote wey dey open to public, voters decide say winner na Salah as e beat im Liverpool team-mate and Senegal international Sadio Mane and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Victor Moses and Naby Keita.

Image example Mohamed Salah na di third Egyptian to win di BBC award

Oda awards wey im don win be:

Liverpool Player of di Season

Football Writer's Association Footballer of di Year

Liverpool's Players' Player of the Season

Golden Samba

CAF African Footballer of di Year

As per Europe, na only Lionel Messi stand in di way of di Egyptian god for European Golden Shoe. But for Salah, im 32 goals no go reach di 34 goals wey Messi don get as one match still dey next weekend for di Argentine to add more join.