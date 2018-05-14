Cameroon Toko Ekambi don win Foe prize

Image copyright Getty Images

Cameroon and Angers striker Karl Toko Ekambi don win di Marc-Vivien Foe Award for di best African player for France Ligue 1.

Di 25-year-old beat Tunisia Whabi Khazri (Rennes) and Burkina Faso Bertrand Traore (Lyon).

Toko Ekambi na di first Cameroonian winner of di award wey dem name in honour of im fellow kontriman Marc-Vivien Foe, wey die for field for 2003.

Ekambi don take over from Ivory Coast Jean Michael Seri wey bin win am last year.

Di striker wey dem born for France don score 17 goals for Angers dis season to be di eighth highest scorer for Ligue 1.

Players wey don win di Marc-Vivien Foe trophy:

2017: Jean Michael Seri (Ivory Coast, Nice)

2016: Sofiane Boufal (Morocco/Lille)

2015: Andre Ayew (Ghana/Marseille)

2014: Vincent Enyeama (Nigeria/Lille)

2013: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon/Saint-Étienne)

2012: Younès Belhanda (Morocco/Montpellier)

2011: Gervinho (Ivory Coast/Lille)

2010: Gervinho (Ivory Coast/Lille)

2009: Marouane Chamakh (Morocco/Bordeaux)