Premier League 2017-18: Wetin fans tok?

On Sunday di English Premiere League play dia last league match dem for di 2017-18 season and Manchester City wey break record with 100 points na im win di title.

Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool finish inside di top four but Arsenal, wey no get manager now, no go play Champions League for di second time in a row.

BBC Pidgin follow tok with football fans wey as di season be for dem.

3 ways to fill di space as EPL season don end

For plenty years now, di English Premier League don become part of most pipo lives and some tok say anytime season end, dem dey enter small depression as dey no go know wetin to do with dia weekend again, dat e go dey very boring.

As season don end, here na three ways wey you go take fill dat space wey the absence of Mo Salah, Eden Hazard and Sergio Aguero go bring into ya life.

Fire up anoda passion

Image example You fit replace your passion for EPL with music, for now

Apart from the ogbonge love for EPL, most pipo still get oda small small passion for other areas like music and art, just be say EPL dey overshadow those oda things and no dey give dem enough time to explore those tins.

Now wey season don end, na di perfect chance to lite up that passion wey u get wey EPL no allow you enjoy well.

For some pipo na music and di fact that dey neva attend any shows or concert or listen to new new artists wey don begin make waves.

While some pipo appreciate art in di form of painting, whether na dia own or somebody else do am.

Make you do volunteer wok

Weekend na when most volunteer wok dey take place, so na opportunity for you to take part and fill dat space.

Weda na environmental wok abi na group una get wey dey assist orphanage homes with plenti tins.

You fit even sit down create your own network on a particular subject and dey use am dey create awareness on a particular disease or sometin wey dey disturb your area.

For example, somebodi wey dey Kano fit create 'Codeine addiction support network' and dey use am do beta tins in terms of helping youth wey dey take codeine and those wey neva start.

More time for family

As e be say EPL no too dey allow pipo create family time during weekends and weekdays na for work.

Dis na perfect chance to plan weekend with family in mind, weda na to go do picnic, watch movie, play games or visit oda relatives togeda.

Before anoda EPL season go start in August you go don use the break do a lot of tins wey go make you and other pipo jolly no be small.