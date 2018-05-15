Image copyright Getty Images Image example Arcangeline Fouodji Sonkbou of Cameroon stil dey miss

African athletes wey disappear for di Commonwealth Games for Australia get till di end of today to cari dia leg jeje, go report to authorities or dem go take force use deport dem.

E pass 12 athletes from African kontris wey disappear during di games last month and na today dia visas dey expire.

BBC tori pesin for Sydney, Hywel Griffith say di athletes wey dey miss come from Cameroon, Uganda, Rwanda and Sierra Leone. All of dem disappear from wia dem dey live during di games, some no even do dia sports at all.

Image copyright Dean Mouhtaropoulos Image example Olivier Matam na one of those wey dey miss

Until today, di athletes dey stay for di kontri legally, but in order to fit remain dia, dem must apply for refugee status before dia visas expire, by di end of today.

BBC don find out say several of di athletes don take advice from one centre wia dem dey give asylum advice for Melbourne while odas don travel go Sydney and Brisbane.

Di Australian goment don tell di athletes to report demself or dem go take enforcement action against dem.

Dem don warn say anybodi wey no get valid visa, say dem go track am down, arrest am and send am back to im kontri.