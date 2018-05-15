Image copyright Getty Images

Super Eagles second in command coach, Salisu Yusuf, don tok say di reason why goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama name no dey among di players wey dem invite for 2018 FIFA World Cup na because di player no wan come back again.

Some Eagles fans yan say dem no get confidence on di four goalkeepers wey dey di 30-man list of players wey Nigeria Football Federation release, on to say Enyeama get experience pass all of dem.

"Di issue with Enyeama be say, e tok say e don retire, even during di qualifiers our head coach reach out to am but e tok say e no go come back."

On home based players wey small for di list, Yusuf tell BBC News Pidgin say dis na world cup so notin like home based or foreign based, anybodi wey sabi go make team.

Nigeria go play friendlies against DR Congo, England and Czech Republic before World Cup

Di former Kano Pillars coachie also add say e no dey fear Argentina ogbonge players like Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuain and believe say our defence fit handle dem.

"When we beat Argentina for friendly, na only Messi no dey but all di oda players dey, so I believe say we fit do am."

Yusuf also yan say e no fit tok wia Eagles go reach for di World Cup but di most important tin na to qualify from di group stage.