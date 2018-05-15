Image copyright League Management Company Image example Lokosa only need 5 more goals to break Mfon Udoh record of 2011

After Nigeria national football team coach Gernot Rohr release im 30-man provisional list of players wey im go carry go 2018 FIFA World Cup for Russia, plenty Nigerian pipo enter social media dey ask about one striker wey dey di list.

Among di 30 payers, Rohr give first call-up to Kano Pillars striker Junior Lokosa and na dis addition scatta social media.

So who be dis Junior Lokosa sef?

Junior Lokosa na di leading scorer for top Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), with 18 goals from 20 matches.

Di former First Bank player join four-time Nigeria league champions, Kano Pillars during, for middle of 2017 season transfer window.

E dey one of di pipo wey show for Nigeria team wey comot for semi finals of di Africa Beach-Soccer Cup of Nations for Seychelles in 2015.

Na only 5 goals remain for Lokosa to break di goals record wey Enyimba striker Mfon Udoh set for 2011.

Udoh score 23 goals inside 38 league games for 2011 and Lokosa don already score 18 for 21 matches.

Wetin fans dey talk

As soon as di Super Eagles list drop on top social, na so Nigerians rush dey ask who be Junior Lokosa and why im go make di list, as dem no tink say im dey good enough.

But even as some dey ask who im be, odas dey happy say di 24-year old make di provisional 30-man list of players.