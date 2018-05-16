Image copyright Getty Images Image example David Moyes bin tok say im go like to stay for West Ham

West Ham manager David Moyes don leave di club after im don coach dem for six months.

Moyes na di second coach for English Premier League wey dey comot after Everton announce say dem don sack Sam Allardyce.

Di club bin appoint Moyes for six months to replace Slaven Bilic. As di 6months don finish, West Ham say dem wan appoint correct pesin wey go help di club reach beta future.

55-year-old Moyes help West Ham to avoid relegation as dem finish di season for number 13.

Im assistants Alan Irvine, Stuart Pearce and Billy McKinlay dey follow am to leave di club.

Mr Moyes don coach oda teams like Everton and Man U.