Image copyright @Atleti Image example Ghanaian Thomas Partey follow jolli as im club win di title

Antoine Griezmann score two goals as Atletico Madrid win dia number three European title as dem nack Olympique Marseille 3-0.

Griezmann first open net wen André Zambo Anguissa make mistake wit di ball, wey come make Atleti find am easy to reach dia post.

Marseille captain Dimitri Payet come get injury wey make am comot for first half, before Griezmann make am number two wen e score as second half start.

Marseille bin dey look to be di first French team to win di competition, but dem no really look like say dem go fit score, as di Spanish team just lock di defence kakaraka.

Atleti captain Gabi come score di final goal to make am 3-0 before di game end.