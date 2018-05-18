Image copyright Getty Images Image example Football or Royal wedding?

Two tins go happen wey go shake England on Saturday 19 May.

Manchester United and Chelsea go jam for Wembley for FA Cup final as two of dem go dey look eye to end di season with trophy.

Still for London, Royal Wedding go happen. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle go say 'I do' for Windsor Castle, and di party go start around midday.

Prince Harry brother William na di best man for di Royal Wedding, and dem expect around 800 guests expected to attend. Di tin be say The Duke of Cambridge (Prince William) na also di President of di FA na im dey give di winner trophy for FA Cup.

But as e be say im no go dey for Wembley on Saturday, how e go take affect di game between United and Chelsea? Who go give di cup?

Well, Ray Wilkins' widow Jackie na she go give out di cup and medals to di team wey win.

Wilkins na former player of England wey play for di two clubs and im die for April at di age of 61.

FA chairman Greg Clarke say e dey very good say di two teams and di football community go join to remember Ray Wilkins on Saturday.