Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria dey group D, with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

Na 27 days remain before di World Cup start for Russia and many football fans go switch dia focus from dia club to di kontris wey dey compete.

Nigeria na one of di 32 countries wey go play for di 2018 FIFA World Cup for Russia.

Di Super Eagles dey group D, with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

Nigeria never pass di second round stage before for di competition and for 2014 tournament for Brazil, dem reach dia last bus stop wen France knock dem out for di second round again.

For dis World Cup one football club for Italy don decide which kontri dem go support as dia kontri no qualify.

AS Roma tweet say dem go support di Super Eagles for Russia.

Di World Cup go start 14th June and Nigeria go play dia first match against Croatia for June 16.