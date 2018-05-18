Cameroon U-20 don qualify for next round for Africa Nation Cup, Niger 2019. Na through penalties 5-4 for match weh deh play for Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.

For de first leg, Uganda bin win de U-20 Lions 1-0.

Den for rerun match, Nkeng Fomakwang Taddeus score penalty for 67th minute.

But Cameroon miss some goal weh e for make den win directly.

As de two teams dem get one goal each deh go for penalties.

Cameroon coach, Christophe Ousmanou say na only second real match de team play and win Uganda under hard struggle.

Even if deh win deh go continue for train and also wait for professional players.

Cameroon go meet de winner match Tanzania/Malawi for next round.