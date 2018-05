Image copyright Getty Images

Chelsea don win di 2018 FA Cup afta dem beat Manchester United for Wembley

Na Belgian Eden Hazard score di only goal wen im beat David de Gea for penalty.

Na Manchester United defender Phil Jones tackle Hazard for inside 18 yard box wey make referee Michael Oliver award penalty.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Manchester United players no win any trophy dis season

United sef try but Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois no allow dem score.

For di whole of di first half United attackers no worry Chelsea defence dem no even fire one shot give Chelsea goal Keeper Thibaut Courtoius

E mean say Chelsea finish di season wit trophy for dia pocket.

Na di second time wey dem go play FA Cup final back-to-back. For 2017, dem loose to Arsenal.

Di blues finish fifth for league wey mean say dem no play Champions League next season.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Antonio Conte future still neva clear for Chelsea

Nobodi know wetin go happen to Chelsea coach Antonio Conte as tori wey dey circulate be say e fit leave di club soon.

But at least e good say im don win trophy for dem.