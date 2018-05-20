Image copyright BIEL ALINO Image example Emmanuel Boateng score three goals wey end Barca unbeaten run for La Liga

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah invite Levante Emmanuel Boateng and Kwasi Okyere Wriedt of Bayern Munich for two international friendly games for June against Japan and Iceland.

Di two of dem be di only new names for di 21-man squad wey no get many of di established players.

Appiah no invite captain Asamoah Gyan or Swansea City players Jordan and Andre Ayew.

Boateng, score hat-trick wey end Barcelona unbeaten run for La Liga and Okyere, wey play mostly for Bayern Munich reserves dis season, na di two big names wey dey.

Goalkeepers:

Richard Ofori (Maritzburg FC, South Africa)

Lawrence Ati Zigi (Sochaux, France)

Defenders:

Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting CP, Portugal)

Andy Yiadom ( Reading, England)

Joseph Attamah (İstanbul Başakşehir F.K., Turkey)

Rashid Sumaila ( Al Gharafa, Qatar)

Nicholas Opoku (Club African, Tunisia)

Kassim Nuhu (Young Boys, Switzerland)

Midfielders:

Sackey Isaac (Alanyaspor, Turkey)

Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy)

Wakaso Mubarak (Deportivo Alaves, Spain)

Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain)

Thomas Agyepong (NAC Breda, Holland)

Nana Ampomah ( Waasland-Beveren, Belgium)

Albert Adomah (Aston Villa, England)

Gyasi Edwin (CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria)

Attackers: