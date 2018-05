Image copyright Getty Images Image example Samuel Inkoom don play 46 times for Ghana national team

Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom don chop one year Fifa ban sake of say im fail to pay agent wey im cheat in 2014.

For June 2017, FIFA order di 29-year-old to pay Curtis Willer $65,000 or im go serve one-year ban, Inkoom no pay di money so dem ban am.

After im fail to settle di agent, dem open di case again and Inkoom chop anoda one-year ban.

Inkoom career don go down after im move from FC Basel to Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk seven years ago. Im don struggle to find d form wey make Dnipro to sign am from Swiss side for $10million in 2001.

Di player be correct Black Stars player before for di 2010 FIFA World Cup wia im help di team reach di quarter-finals of di competition for di first time.

Di last time im play for di national team na di International friendly against Netherlands for Rotterdam, as di kontri dey prepare for di 2010 FIFA World Cup for South Africa.